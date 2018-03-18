Great invitation for Planica: Slovenians third in Vikersund

Slovenian ski jumpers Domen and Peter Prevc, Tilen Bartol and Jernej Damjan have won the third place in Vikersund at a team competition in ski flights. The Norwegians took a firm first place ahead of the Poles.
Slovenians had started the match in the south of Norway well. Domen Prevc as the first team jumper landed at 237.5 m, which put Slovenia into fourth place. The second Slovenian, Jernej Damjan, jumped 207.0 m, bringing Slovenia in third place after Norway and Austria.
Slovenian head coach Goran Janus was pleased with the performance: "I would like to congratulate the team. We know that it's very difficult to get past the knoll and the P point at the ski hill in Vikersund, and we've seen a lot of failed jumps. We're on the podium, that's what we've wanted, and we're very glad. Compared to yesterday's qualifications, the Germans weren't as good today but all things considered, the second place would be the maximum we could achieve. But it doesn't matter, the third place is great! It's well known that Norwegians are good fliers, we can only admit that at the moment they're the best. "
Next week, between 22 and 25 March, Slovenia's Planica will host the traditional ending of the World Cup ski jumping season.
