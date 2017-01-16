Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! According to the Ministry of Health the health care and health insurance bills are ready, and the crucial parts have been harmonised with the Finance Ministry. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Health reform package to be presented this week

Political harmonization of proposed measures at the government

16. January 2017 ob 10:26

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

January 16 was set by the Health Minister Milojka Kolar Celarc as the deadline for releasing the proposal of the health reform for public comment, but it won't happen yet.

According to the Ministry the health care and health insurance bills are ready, and the crucial parts have been harmonised with the Finance Ministry, but they intend to introduce the contents of the bill to the coalition partners first, with the purpose of political harmonisation, and only then introduce it to the public. It should happen this week.

The bill has been written, the Ministry claims, and harmonised with the Finance Ministry, but we have not received a confirmation by the Ministry. There is no doubt the voluntary insurance will be abolished, to be replaced by a levy, which will be progressive, solidarity based depending on income. The scope of the rights should remain unchanged, with such rights as a part of medical transports and treatment in health resorts, and injuries at work and occupational diseases will be regulated separately. The procedure for unifying levels and base for contribution are to be expected.

Political harmonisation of the reform at the government

The coalition expects from the Minister clear and intelligible presentation, "from calculations to list of rights, financing, etc.," the SMC Party MP Simona Kustec Lipicer explained their expectations. The DeSUS party expects a comprehensive explanation regarding the provenance of funds for such health reform, and for long-term care. "I am not convinced the necessary amount can be found only within the public funds; if so, we will be happy to support such solution," the DeSUS Party MP Tomaž Gantar said.

Immediate measures for shortening waiting lists are expected by all. Dejan Židan, the Minister of Agriculture, and the leader of the SD Party, explained: "We have suggested to both the government and the Minister that they should finally check how Dorjan Marušič managed, and to stop inventing new approaches, but start using what had already proved successful in Slovenia".

The transfer of obligations of € 100 mil. from the Health Insurance Fund for specialisations, research, and tertiary sector has been planned as well, but gradually, and starting only next year.

G. K., Helena Lovinčič, Radio Slovenija; translated by G. K.