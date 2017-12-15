Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The distinguishing feature of the hotel complex will be a 45 metres high glass and steel dome. Foto: Radio Koper Municipality's of Brda archive Share

Health resort in Brda should boast a 45-metre glass dome

15. December 2017 ob 12:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In the vicinity of Medana in the Goriška brda hills a large tourist complex is planned, a hotel complex with a 45 metres high glass dome.

The councillors from the Municipality of Brda were recently presented a conceptual design of the Terme Spa Brda project. The idea has been born more than a decade ago, and after some failed attempts by some investors the project based on the idea of the architect Alessio Princic is finally expected to come to life. The value of the investment into the hotel complex designed as a small village is 50 million euros, to be paid by a company in Slovenian-Russian ownership.

The distinguishing feature of the hotel complex will be a 45 metres high glass and steel dome. The plan is to place the hotel complex at the highest point of Kozlinka, close to Medana. The indoor surfaces should cover 14 thousand square metres. The complex will offer spa services, activities for relaxation, and medical care. 64 rooms will be available to tourists, in two floors, and approximately 30 suites will be offered to private investors.

The architect Alessio Princic explained: "From an architectural point of view – we must not build a hotel to stand apart. We have to design a little town including not only a hotel, but also a medical centre, if we want to achieve beauty, aesthetics, safety and so on. A nursing home for old people is included as well, where the residents will be able to cultivate their little gardens. They would be the ones to create life, while tourist come and go."

The Mayor of Brda explained that they are in serious negotiations with the future investors: "We already have a serious investor with funds, as we are not speaking of small change, but of several tens of millions. Now we must only connect the hotels, i.e. the spa. Once everything is well connected it can be done, otherwise we would have a problem attracting guests. The investor is working on that." Mužič continued that the water will be pumped from a well in the vicinity, and heated by a heat pump.

Nataša Uršič, Radio Koper; translated by G. K.