Heart surgeon Igor Gregorič arrives in Slovenia to help resolve heart surgery issues

No intention to return to Slovenia full-time for now

14. December 2017 ob 20:05

Heart surgeon Igor Gregorič has arrived in Slovenia from Houston. For the first time he spoke about is role in helping Slovenia solve its heart surgery problems. He is now heading a project board that has been named by a committee of the Ljubljana Medical Center. He plans to establish a new, independently run heart center for adults and children.

The project board has held several meetings to discuss the new center. It has also established links with the Czech Motol organization, which will take part in setting up the center. Gregorič stresses that the cooperation will only last about six months.

His proposals regarding the establishment and operation of the Institute for the Treatment of Children with Heart Conditions and Adults with Congenital Heart Problems. Gregorič says that if the government approves the proposals in the following few weeks, the center will operate independently of the Ljubljana Medical Center.

Gregorič’s future role is not yet certain. He says that he will simply carry out his tasks as they will be defined by the Ministry of Health. However, this doesn’t mean that he is returning to Slovenia: “Correspondence and discussions can be held at a distance,” he explains.



Details about the organization of the institute, the number of employees, and so on, are expected to be worked out in the following few days. Gregorič adds that the most important thing is for Slovenia to get a safe and reliable system for the treatment of children and adults with heart problems. The new institute is expected to begin operation in May 2018.

