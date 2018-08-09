Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! On 1699 metre high Mount St. Ursula there is the highest standing Slovenian beehive. Foto: Televizija Slovenija Share

Highest standing Slovenian beehive

9. August 2018 ob 11:21

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

On 1699 metre high Mount St. Ursula there is the highest standing Slovenian beehive. It wasn’t that long ago when the beekeepers from Carinthia had set it up. The bee grazing will, considering the mountain climate, last from May to August. Depending on the weather conditions, the beekeepers might pour more than ten kilograms of quality mountain honey.

Since last month, two hives of bees have been facing the unpredictable weather conditions on the mountain. Despite that, they’ve collected about five kilograms of mountain honey. Beekeepers can monitor the daily yield online, because there is an electronic scale placed on both hives.

"At least twenty to thirty different types of flowers bloom at the same time, and this is where bees collect their quality honey and mead," explained the president of the Beekeeping Association Zoran Mičič. Every winter, there is more than one meter of snow on the mountain and because the bees would not survive such conditions, they are planning on moving the hives to the valley.

Katja Gole, TV Slovenija, translated by K. Sm.