Hot festival summer - from Geldof to Manson

Festival summer in Slovenia

19. June 2017 ob 12:00

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

MetalDays, Punk Rock Holiday, Lent, Gora Rocka, Pivo in cvetje, Overjam Reggae Festival, MotörCity, Urbano dejanje and Festival of urban culture are the most attention-grabbing festival events of this summer in Slovenia.

Also this year the Slovenian summer festival offer lacks the Schengenfest festival, and the student festival ŠVIC extended its "break" for another year. The Koroška student festival KKŠ Summer fest won't happen either, while Rock Otočec has been absent since 2013.

While some old names are missing, Stellar Beat will appear at the accumulation lake in Rogoza near Maribor. Besides DJ Fedde Le Grand, at the festival will appear also Valentino Kanzyani, Pretty Pink, Mike Vale, David Temessi, Paolo Barbato and other artists. The municipality of Hoče-Slivnica welcomed the initiative for festival, as they have been trying for years to fix the area near the lake close to the Maribor airport. Music will be heard from two stages, and in the end of the month a number of day activities will be organized at the beach on the lake shore as a part of the festival.

MotörCity will have its premiere in Tolmin, where a wide choice of blues-rock music will be played in August by the prominent performers from abroad, namely Chris Thomas King, Hans Theessink & Terry Evans and Henrik Freischlader. The festival events at Sotočje will start on July 3 with the Creative Camp Sajeta festival, which will last until July 9. It should be mentioned that the tickets for the Punk Rock Holiday have been sold out already in September.

Besides the rich programme offered by the Ljubljana Festival (to mention only the musicals Mama Mia! and Vesna, Summer night concert, acoustic concert by Tomaž Domicelj in Križanke, traditional concert by Vlado Kreslin with guests, concert by Marko Hatlak & FUNtango), Ljubljana will also host the Festival of Urban Culture.

The Festival of Urban Culture will take place on different scenes in several parts of Ljubljana between June 30 and July 1; more than 30 musicians, groups, singers and DJs will appear on approximately 10 locations. Admittance to all the events will be free, as it is the wish of the organizers to present the concept and the vision of the new Festival of Urban Culture, only club afterparties will require entrance fees. The organizers are announcing concerts of Jazzanova with their singer Paul Randolph, Booka Shade live, Frank from Fun Lovin' Criminals, JAMU (i.e. JAMirko x Murat Beattape).

The August Urbano dejanje (Urban Act) festival has been moved from the Tobačna shelter to the Congress Square. Between August 7 and 13 the organizers will once again offer seven days of music and culture; during that time, a number of artists will appear on the stage, including Bad Copy, Zmelkoow, Čedahuči and Severa Gjurin, Zlatko, Uroš Perić, Koala Voice...

Some of the most attention-grabbing festivals in Slovenia are listed below:

Klavdija Kopina, MMC; translated by G. K.