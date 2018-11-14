Maribor has since 2013 drawn around 7 million euros of European funds, of which the budget of the city has reached the lowest level in years 2016 and 2017, ranging between 150 and 200 thousand euros per year. Photo: BoBo Share

How successful is Maribor in drawing of European funds?

Inactivity of the government is responsible for a worse yield in the previous years, say in the municipality

14. November 2018 ob 18:50

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

The municipality of Maribor is one of the few municipalities in Slovenia that has used fewer European funds between years 2015 and 2017: according to the Ministry of Finance, this means three million euros or 27 euros per capita.

The most successful municipality, Grad, has in the same two years drew as much as 3,700 euros per capita.

The Municipality of Maribor, explains that they could only use the European funds from the previous perspective during that period, while in 2014-2016 “the state did not issue the conditions for drawing new funds, which were known at the end of 2016,” says the head of the project office at the Municipality of Maribor, Teobalt Pajnik. The Investment projects have therefore ended, and the issue for new ones have not been completed.

Maribor has since 2013 drawn around 7 million euros of European funds, of which the budget of the city has reached the lowest level in years 2016 and 2017, ranging between 150 and 200 thousand euros per year.

In those two years, the European funds from the so-called soft funding were used, and there were no Investment projects at that time. Even today, no municipality has contracts for drawing funds, adds Pajnik.

Pajnik emphasizes that there are another 17.8 million euros intended for territorial investments, and he stressed the projects of Drava River Basin, Vojašniški square with the Museum of Viticulture, City Park and Park near Pekrski potok. They also count on 4 million euros for energy rehabilitation, 5 million for the renovation of sewers and another million and a half for infrastructure; previously mentioned European funds will begin to emerge in Maribor in 2019.

Vesna Martinec, Radio Maribor; translated by K. Sm.