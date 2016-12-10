This year’s SILA charity bazaar will take place on the 2nd of December at the Union Hotel in Ljubljana. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Getting to know the world from Ljubljana – culinary features and unique products from all parts of the world Share

"I congratulate all Slovenian women, who must do without babysitters and housekeepers"

29. November 2018 ob 11:06

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"I don’t see the differences within the SILA International Women’s Club as a problem, but as an advantage. We overcome all obstacles because we have the same goal – to adapt as much as possible to life in Slovenia and do something good for others," says Marisa Meutia Kogovšek.



Marisa, who comes from Indonesia, arrived in Slovenia because of love. She has been a member of the SILA International Women’s Club for a number of years now. This year’s SILA charity bazaar will take place on the 2nd of December at the Union Hotel in Ljubljana. In all its years the SILA bazaar has so far raised over 1,3 million euros.

Every December the women members of SILA organize a charity bazaar, which is always a great success and one of the most visited charity events in December.Your stalls offer products from the more than 30 countries. The crowds at your event are remarkable every year. Why is the bazaar so visited? You surely must be able to buy the products from your stalls online as well.

I think the bazaar is successful because of its spirit and its goal – to help others. I must also thank all those who support us, the embassies and the donors. The bazaar is a one-day event, but its preparation takes at least four to five months and requires the help of a great number of people. We also have to stress the fact that at our event, in one place and one day, it’s possible see countries from six continents. All the proceeds collected through the sale are given directly to organizations of our choice. Last year we collected around 40,000 euros, which we divided among four organizations.

With your husband, who is a Slovenian, a number of years ago you moved to Slovenia where you are raising your children. How different is the life of Slovenian and Indonesian women?

I truly respect Slovenian women, as you really are powerful women. In the past, women in Indonesia had many children and had to take care of all the house work, but very few of them also went to work. Today, Indonesians are a little spoilt, because women have the big support of housekeepers and babysitters. When we lived in Indonesia and my oldest son was born, we had a babysitter, a housekeeper and chauffeur, and my son was additionally pampered by my parents. Employed women in Slovenia are in a completely different situation. When we moved to Slovenia a good four years ago, all of a sudden I found myself without all that help. Many times I thought I couldn’t do it. But then I remembered my mother-in-law, who worked as a kindergarten teacher and raised her two sons on her own. I said to myself: if she could do it, then so can I. Therefore, I truly congratulate all Slovenian women, who have to almost forget about themselves because of their children. Despite everything, I’m happy that we are here.

Anja P. Jerič, MMC; translated by K. J.