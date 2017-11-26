Ice Fantasy in Ljubljana is one of Europe’s biggest ice rinks

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Ice Fantasy will operate for 45 days. Foto: BoBo Share

Several ice rinks are being put up around Ljubljana for the festive holiday season and will cater to beginners as well as more skilled skaters. The latter can already work on perfecting their turns on the ice in Tivoli, since Saturday the Zvezda Park hosts the Ice Fantasy and in a few days another ice rink will open in the vicinity of the main bus station.

As part of a project called The Ice Fantasy, more than 2,000-square metres in the Zvezda Park now host an ice rink that can accommodate up to 600 skaters, which places the rink among Europe’s biggest such venues.

The opening ceremony was led by three (former) Slovenian alpine skiers – Jure Košir, Andrej Šporn and Rene Mlekuž, who was also among the initiators of the project. “The ice rink has two larger courts, which are interlinked to each other with a three-metre-wide skating path that stretches across the entire Zvezda Park,” explains Mlekuž for Radio Slovenija.

The Ice Fantasy will operate for 45 days to bring some holiday cheers to young and old alike, and will offer a wide range of festive activities such as culinary events, themed music events as well as a competition called “The King and Queen of Speed”. Skaters will also be able to borrow skates and other equipment, a secured locker room will be provided as well as expert help for skating lessons. Children up to the age of six will be able to skate for free and get a free helmet for extra protection.

