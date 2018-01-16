Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Lake Bled. Foto: BoBo Share

Idyllic Slovenia stars in a South Korean soap opera

South Koreans already filmed in Slovenia two years ago

16. January 2018 ob 22:49

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Apart from the main characters, one of the main "stars" in the newest South Korean television series called Black Night will be the country of Slovenia. In the TV series Slovenia will present its most popular tourist sites.

The Predjama Castle and panoramic views of the snow-covered Alpine peaks with the idyllic and misty Lake Bled beneath. Views from the Bled and Ljubljana castles, running across the Triple Bridge… Slovenians and others fascinated by this country on the sunny side of the Alps, will be able to marvel upon it in the newest episodes of the South Korean hit series Black Knight - The Man Who Guards Me.

Playing the main roles in the South Korean television series are Kim Rae Won and Shin Sae Kyeong. The story follows a travel agent who has never seen Slovenia’s idyllic scenery, but nonetheless tells her clients plenty about it - TV viewers are able to see the green paradise under the Alps in the form of short past life memories. She also tells her charming chosen one, with whom she had been in love in her previous two lifetimes but are now still searching for each other in the third, about Slovenia.

Slovenia already left a mark on the South Koreans as a filming location in 2016, when they filmed around one hour of material for a romantic series called Dear my friend. The shooting then took place at different locations in Ljubljana, Piran and Bled. The Slovenian Tourist Board was quick to take advantage of the country’s popularity and started presenting Slovenian tourism that same year at South Korean and other Asian travel fairs.

T. K. B.; translated by K. J.