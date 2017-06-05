Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Ančka Gošnik Godec has illustrated more than 100 picture books and children's books, and a number of magazines for children. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Illustrator Ančka Gošnik Godec celebrates 90th anniversary

She likes rich, picturesque illustrations with plenty of details

5. June 2017 ob 14:29

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Ančka Gošnik Godec left her stamp on childhood and young years of many people through her Slovenian Folk Tales, Grandmother's Tales, Mamka Bršljanka (Mother Ivy), Lučka Regrat (Dandelion Clock), Zelišča male čarovnice (The Herbs of the Little Witch) and Muca copatarica (Cat the slipper cobbler).

The illustrator is celebrating her 90th birthday. She has illustrated more than 100 picture books and children's books, and a number of magazines for children (Ciciban, Cicido and Pil).

In her interview for daily newspaper Delo she explained that she preferred rich, picturesque illustrations with plenty of details, such as her illustrations for Tri botre lisičice (The Three Godmothers Foxes) and Zelišča male čarovnice (The Herbs of the Little Witch). The illlustrations for Muca copatarica (Cat the slipper cobbler), the most famous and the most popular fairy tale written by Ela Peroci are also very famous; the book with illustrations by Ančka Gošnik Godec was published for the first time in 1957.

Ančka Gošnik Godec was born in 1927 in Celje. She graduated from the Academy of Arts in Ljubljana, and completed the postgraduate course in painting in the class of Božidar Jakac. She studied in Paris as well and thus expanded her skills. She has received a number of acknowledgments for her work.

A. K., MMC; translated by G. K.