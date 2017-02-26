Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! : Ilka Štuhec (8th podium in World Cup, 6th victory) continues her winning streak and may exceed 1,000 points in the World Cup as early as this Sunday. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Improvising brings Ilka Štuhec her 6th win

Anna Veith’s Olympic dreams are endangered

26. February 2017 ob 11:35

crans Montana

Ilka Štuhec has shown yet another perfect textbook performance, winning her fifth super-G of the season in Crans Montana, which puts her as a serious contender for the small crystal globe.

The Slovenian ski champion skied fastest at all sections of the ski run - which had turned soft due to sunny weather- and even picked up more speed in the final seconds on the course. This brought her into the leading position, beating the then leader Stephanie Vernier - who ended in third place - by more than one second. Elena Curtoni came closest to Štuhec in the second run but was still half a second slower.

First Slovenian female skier with more than one win

"My legs had already started to feel heavy after practicing on the snow all day yesterday, so I simply said to myself 'just ski', and it seems I managed to be fast. I still need to go through the video of the performance myself. My plan was different from how I actually skied. Since it was all happening so fast, I simply improvised, and relatively well at that," explained the 26-year old skier from Maribor.

Did she have any idea how good she had performed when crossing the finish line? "I didn't know, although my start was quite quick. A lot of the girls ski really, really well, so one always need to wait until the very end. When the ski course warmed up due to the sun and the warmth, it slowly became clear that there was no one left that could push me out of first place," noted Štuhec, who has won for the sixth time this season (and career) and for the second time in super-G- No other Slovenian female skier managed to win more than once in this discipline. On the outside, her performance seemed flawless: she picked the best line, remained very accurate in the technical part of the course, and proved unbeatable where skis had to be let loose.

