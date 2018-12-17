So far, some 4500 skiers have visited the resort, and crews are trying to extend the open slopes to the valley as soon as possible. Photo: Radio Maribor/Bratko Zavrnik Share

In addition to skiing, Maribor offers many types of wintertime recreation

Four ski lifts are currently operating

Because of favorable weather conditions, more and more ski slopes are opening every day at the Maribor Pohorje ski resort after the official launch of the winter ski season. Marprom representative Miha Rubin explains that four ski lifts -- Cojzarica, Ruška, Areh, and Sleme – are currently operating.

So far, some 4500 skiers have visited the resort, and crews are trying to extend the open slopes to the valley as soon as possible.

After numerous bureaucratic hurdles, General Maister Square will soon host an ice-skating rink, which will be bigger this year and will also feature a skating ribbon. The rink is expected to open on Tuesday and will enable ice-skating every day between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Several festive events are being planned, including celebrations on New Year’s Eve.



For those who prefer to get their exercise someplace warm, Maribor Sports Facilities are offering a range of sports; badminton can be played in the multipurpose arena in Popovič Street, while bowling, table tennis, and ball sports are available in the Tabor arena. The Pristan swimming facilities are open but work on the middle pool is expected to be completed in two to three months.

