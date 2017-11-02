Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! James Milner executed the penalty kick, but Handanović managed to deflect the ball into post. Photo: Reuters Share

In second half Liverpool wore down tough Maribor players

2. November 2017 ob 12:04

Liverpool - MMC RTV SLO

In the 4th round of the Champions' League at the Anfield cult stadium, the Maribor football players made a much better impression compared to the first match against Liverpool. The Reds won with only 3:0, thanks to brilliant goalkeeper Jasmin Handanović.

Two weeks ago, the five-times European champions gave a bitter lesson to Maribor. They took advantage of the pallid performance of the actual Slovenian champions with the score 7:0.

Darko Milanič decided on solid defence, with Jasmin Mešanović who decided the derby in Domžale on Saturday, as the attacker from the very start of the match, for the first time in the Champions' League.

Outstanding saves by Handanović

The hosts made a lot of pressure in the first period, which was expected, but they failed to break the disciplined defence of the Slovenian champions. Liverpool was vastly superior (shots 12:1, shots on target 2:0, corners 9:0, possession 73:27 %).

Already in the 17th minute injured Georginio Wijnaldum was replaced by Jordan Henderson. Four minutes later Aleks Pihler lost the ball near the Maribor penalty box, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain slide kicked it over the goal.

The situation for Maribor was the most difficult half an hour from the beginning of the match, when Chamberlain passed the ball from the right into the penalty box; Jean Claude Billong tried to intervene ahead of Robert Firmin, but he only managed to direct the ball towards his own goal. Jasmin Handanović just managed to deflect it towards the crossbar. In the beginning of the second half-time Liverpool increased the pressure. In the 49th minute, Trent Alexander Arnold kicked the ball from the right towards the goal, where Mohamed Salah changed the ball's direction and tricked Handanović. The Egyptian, who took his national team to Mundial in Russia, skilfully stepped in front of Aleksander Rajčević.

Four minutes later Robert Firmin evaded Rajčevič and entered the penalty box from the right side. Rajčević grabbed his jersey, referee Ivan Kruzliak punished him with a yellow card and pointed at the penalty mark. James Milner executed the penalty kick, but Handanović managed to deflect the ball into post. Jürgen Klopp's team confirmed their supremacy in 64th minute, when Emre Can took the return pass from Milner and sent a low shot in the corner of Handanović's goal. The ratio of shots was 23:4, of shots on target 8:1, and 17 corner kicks for Liverpool, and two for Maribor.

The next Champions' League test for Maribor is scheduled for November 21 in Moscow.

A. G., MMC; translated by G. K.