Miro Cerar with Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has Slovenian roots. Foto: MZZ RS

In Washington, Cerar discusses Slovenian friendship group with Senator Klobuchar

Miro Cerar at the State Department
14. December 2018 ob 22:34
Washington - MMC RTV SLO

During his visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Miro Cerar met with U.S. senators, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has Slovenian roots and is preparing to launch a Slovenian-American friendship group.

Minnesota Senator Amy Kobuchar, a Democrat who is currently deciding whether to run for president in 2020, is preparing to launch a Slovenian friendship group in the Senate, according to Prime Minister Miro Cerar. She will serve as the co-chair of the group. There is another politician with Slovenian roots in Congress, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, a Republican who was reelected to the house of Representatives in the November midterms.

Samo Žbogar was the last Slovenian Foreign Minister to visit the State Department in 2010. Cerar says that he will try to build a closer relationship with the U.S., since he hopes to increase American investment in Slovenia.

Gregor Valenčič, La. Da.; translated by J. B.
