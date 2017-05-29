Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Green Day is coming to the Stožice Arena on June 6. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Increased security at Green Day concert in Stožice Arena

The American rock band will perform at Stožice on June 6

29. May 2017 ob 19:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Organizers of the concert by the bands Green Day and Rancid stress that that security is being "taken care of to the maximum extent." They are asking visitors to follow their instructions.



"To ensure maximum security for spectators and performers alike, all visitors will go through a security check with a metal detector. The organizers will provide enough tickets for personal security checks of all spectators. They will not be allowed to bring in backpacks, as well as bags larger than letter-sized (A4-format_ pieces of paper. Smaller bags will be allowed," write the organizers in a statement released ahead of Green Day’s June 6 concert.

The following items will be banned from the arena: audio recorders and video cameras., backpacks, bags larger than letter-sized (A4-format) paper, GoPro sports cameras, professional photographic equipment, selfie sticks, all weapons, drones and other remote-controlled devices, glass, cans, food, plastic bottles, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, chains, jewelry with spikes, wallets with chains, fanny packs, laser lights, and large umbrellas with sharp tips.

"The police will use dogs especially trained to find explosive devices to examine the concert venue before visitors will be allowed in," the organizers added.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. for visitors with early entry tickets. Half an hour later, other visitors will be allowed in. The opening act will take the stage at 7 p.m., and the concert will be over by 11 p.m.

K. K.; Translated by J. B.