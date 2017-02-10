Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Related news articles High schools and faculties in a bid to win over students Share

Interest in natural sciences increases

Enrolments into the first year of study

3. August 2018 ob 13:32

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Faculties and independent education institutions are enrolling students into the first year of studies for the next academic year. 90% of the candidates will be able to get into their first-choice studies.

14,704 candidates submitted their applications in the first application period and 11,119 candidates managed to get through. This means that nine out of ten candidates will be able to get into their first-choice university programs.

The highest number of minimum points was required for enrollment in the following university programs: directing and camera and the AGRFT Academy of Theatre, Radio, Film and Television, Midwifery, Physiotherapy, Radiological Technology, Speech Therapy, Pharmacy, Psychology, Medicine, Laboratory Biomedicine, Chemistry and Biochemistry. In the first application period students have also fulfilled all the open seats at the Ljubljana Faculty of Law, Faculty of Economics, and the Faculty of Social Sciences for communicology, international relations and journalism.

Natural science programs, such as biology, biotechnology, microbiology etc. also received enough admission applications in the first round. It is true that business economics, education, law and social sciences always enroll a higher number of students compared to natural and technical sciences. But over the recent years the admission curve for natural and technical sciences has been rising: "The cause for this change can probably also be found in the labor market. I think that the candidates who enroll into higher education studies are well aware which diplomas can help them get a job, and their decisions are partly based on that. It’s only right that the candidate’s first choice is based on his/her interests and capabilities," says Enrika Črnivec from the University of Ljubljana.

How many students the University of Ljubljana will accept in the second application period will be known on the 21st of August.

Nataša Lang, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.