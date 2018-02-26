Jakov Fak: I’m glad my future is in Gorenjska

Less than 24 hours after landing in Slovenia, Olympic gold medallist Jakov Fak was welcomed back home in Lesce (NW Slovenia), where he is building a new house.
"Eight years ago, I came to Slovenia to build a new future. Eight years later, I’m watching my new house take shape. My life is coming along nicely. My daughter Mila will soon get a new home. I’m glad her new home is located in the beautiful region of Gorenjska (Upper Carniola). I hope the locals accept me as one of their own, and I already feel like an Upper Carniolan. I can’t believe how much bigger my house has gotten while I was away," said Fak.
"Now you know where I live. As soon as my house is finished, I will invite you over for a drink," Fak told his fans and neighbours.
Fak will have little time to relax, though, as he is scheduled to compete in Finland next week before capping off the season in Norway and Russia. Fak currently ranks third in the World Cup standings, but Anton Shipulin and Arnd Peiffer are breathing down his neck.
Fak now has a career total of 24 World Cup podium finishes, with a third of those podium finishes being wins. He has twice become World Champion and has won five World Championship medals. In Pyeongchang, he also won his second Olympic medal.
