Jakov Fak won’t be Slovenia’s flag bearer at the Winter Olympics

On Monday, the Olympic Committee of Slovenia will choose the Slovenian flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Jakov Fak pulled out of the race.
This year, the Olympic Committee of Slovenia launched an online poll to select the official Slovenian flag bearer for the opening ceremony. People could cast their vote for one of the following three athletes: biathlete Jakov Fak, cross-country skier Vesna Fabjan, and ice hockey player Mitja Robar.
However, Fak decided to pull out of the race. “The Olympic Committee of Slovenia is concerned about the reaction of some Slovenian media outlets to Jakov Fak’s candidacy. He’s an athlete through and through, a Man of high moral integrity, a highly accomplished athlete, always impeccable in his behaviour, and a role model for young athletes like Vesna Fabjan and Mitja Robar. He was honoured to have been shortlisted. True sports fans and Slovenians with a positive attitude were shattered by the comments directed at this standout athlete. All this prompted Fak, who will represent our country at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, to pull out of the race,” the Olympic Committee of Slovenia said in a press release.
The press release read further: “We’d like to stress that sport unites people and that we will continue to stand behind Jakov Fak.”
