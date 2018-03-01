Jeglič without a club after doping case

National hockey team member Žiga Jeglič, who failed a drug test at the Pyeongchang Olympics, is no longer a member of Neftekhimik from Nizhnekamsk.
"We've made a consensual decision to dissolve the contract," Sportbox.ru cited Rail Jakupov, director general of Neftekhimik, to which Jeglič transferred in the middle of the KHL League season from the Nizhni Novgorod club Torpedo. Jeglič played 26 matches for the club, collecting six points with two goals and four assists.
The presence of fenoterol was found in Jeglič's urine. Fenoterol is an ingredient of berodual, a medicine used for certain respiratory ailments. Jeglič was taking the medicine, prescribed by a doctor in 2017 after he was diagnosed with respiratory problems in Slovakia, caused by his asthma. But he forgot to register it as a therapeutic exemption, leading to his suspension ahead of a match with Norway.
The doping investigation is underway and his punishment remains unknown.
|
NEWS ENGLISH 1.3.2018 00:02:41, 01.03.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 1.3.2018 00:03:57, 01.03.2018
|
News in English 28.2.2018 00:03:45, 28.02.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 27.02.2018 00:03:27, 27.02.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 27.02.2018 00:03:50, 27.02.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH 26.02.2018 00:04:16, 26.02.2018
|
News Deutsch 26.2.2018 00:03:22, 26.02.2018
|
News in English 25.2.2018 00:03:49, 25.02.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 25.2.2018 00:03:44, 25.02.2018
|
News in English 24.02.2018 00:03:45, 24.02.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24. 2. 2018 00:03:17, 24.02.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:09:51, 24.02.2018
|
Meet Yana Volovich, a Ukrainian in Slovenia 00:08:42, 21.02.2018
|
NEWS in ENGLISH, 23.02.2018 00:04:04, 23.02.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 2. 2018 00:03:44, 23.02.2018
|
News English 22.02.2018 00:02:36, 22.02.2018
|
News Deutsch 22.02.2018 00:03:25, 22.02.2018
|
NEWS in English 21.02.2018 00:04:30, 21.02.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21.02.2018 00:03:29, 21.02.2018
|
News English 20.02.2018 00:03:35, 20.02.2018