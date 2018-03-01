Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! The presence of fenoterol was found in Jeglič's urine. Fenoterol is an ingredient of berodual, a medicine used for certain respiratory ailments. Foto: EPA Share

Jeglič without a club after doping case

Doping investigation still ongoing

1. March 2018 ob 21:07

Nižnekamsk



National hockey team member Žiga Jeglič, who failed a drug test at the Pyeongchang Olympics, is no longer a member of Neftekhimik from Nizhnekamsk.

"We've made a consensual decision to dissolve the contract," Sportbox.ru cited Rail Jakupov, director general of Neftekhimik, to which Jeglič transferred in the middle of the KHL League season from the Nizhni Novgorod club Torpedo. Jeglič played 26 matches for the club, collecting six points with two goals and four assists.

The presence of fenoterol was found in Jeglič's urine. Fenoterol is an ingredient of berodual, a medicine used for certain respiratory ailments. Jeglič was taking the medicine, prescribed by a doctor in 2017 after he was diagnosed with respiratory problems in Slovakia, caused by his asthma. But he forgot to register it as a therapeutic exemption, leading to his suspension ahead of a match with Norway.

The doping investigation is underway and his punishment remains unknown.

