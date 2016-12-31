Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! As Maja Galuf and Jernej Zver explain, the best thing about working on their blog is that they can combine everything they enjoy doing – and earn a living in the process. In addition to cooking and baking, there is also photography, food styling, and communication, all of which they have integrated into their business. Foto: Jernej Kitchen Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Jernej Kitchen: Nothing better than fresh, fragrant, home-baked bread

Slovenia’s best culinary blog

31. December 2016 ob 15:29

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The creators of the culinary blog Jernej Kitchen aren't spending much of their holidays in their kitchen, but they won't be able to avoid baking "a ton" of cookies and various types of bread.

Their story began in May 2015, when they published their first recipe on their website, Jernej Kitchen, and the rest is history. As Maja Galuf and Jernej Zver explain, the best thing about working on their blog is that they can combine everything they enjoy doing – and earn a living in the process. In addition to cooking and baking, there is also photography, food styling, and communication, all of which they have integrated into their business.

Competition in the culinary field is intense. Among those who delight Galuf and Zver are the Danish master chef Maja Vase, the American pastry chef Teresa, and "our Nataša." Experience is as important as theory; that’s why they like to taste various specialties in restaurants and bistros, especially those that "are famous for their good, simple, local food."

In the 2016 Yummy Stories competition, their blog was selected as the best culinary blog among 26 entrants. They also published their own 2017 calendar, inspired by art and gastronomy. They wish that “each day had more than 24 hours, which would enable us to produce even more content and develop a stronger bond with our readers.”

What does the recognition of having the best culinary blog in Slovenia mean to you?

We are thrilled and happy to see that people enjoy reading our blog and using our recipes. Slovenia has quite a few excellent foodie blogs and it's great that we are setting up contacts, and sharing our opinions and experience. Connections are everything.

Is it possible to make a living from a blog or is this just a labor of love?

The best thing about our blog is that we're succeeding in doing what we love – cooking, baking, taking photos, styling, communicating – and bringing all of this together in a business, participating in various projects, and earning a living from it.

With a culinary blog, photography is at least as important as recipes. Where did you get the experience to take visually appealing photos?

Practice, practice, and more practice. When it comes to photography, not giving up too quickly is crucial. You must have some feeling for perspective, you must know the color wheel, and you must enjoy playing with light. The rest is just practice and training.

If we scan through your Instagram account, we get the feeling that you mostly make desserts and bread. Is that correct? What is your favorite dish?

Well, we’re not picky and we eat (almost) everything, but we devote most pf our time making bread and sweets. Our favorite dish is fresh, home baked-bread that makes the entire house smell nice.

