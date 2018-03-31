Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Joško Joras plans to run for election in the region of Koroška. Foto: BoBo Share

Joško Joras to go on elections with the Zedinjena Slovenija party

The first local committee has been founded in Piran

31. March 2018 ob 10:06

Piran - MMC RTV SLO

The Zedinjena Slovenija party will also take part in the elections of the National Assembly. On Friday the party announced the candidacy of Joško Joras and Duša Krnel Umek as the deputy, as well as the establishment of the first local committee in Piran. Joško Joras intends to take part in elections in the region of Koroška.

Joško Joras was already a municipal councillor in Piran between 1998 and 2002, in 2002 he ran for the president of the state, and in 2004 he became a member of the SLS party. He left this party last year. He will now run for the Zedinjena Slovenia (United Slovenia) party at the parliamentary elections in autumn, but not in his local district of Piran. Most probably, he will apply to run for election in Dravograd: "I am greatly inspired by the citizens or Slovenians from Libeliče. When I read their history and got to know their problems, I simply said – here more people have a sense of nationality and national affiliation."

Joras says that since the arbitration ruling on 29 June last year, or since 29 December when the tribunal’s ruling came into force, nothing has changed for him, including his permanent residence: "When they delete the house number Sečovlje 1 on the parcel number 4651, at that moment I will become one of the erased people in that area."

Permanent residence does not affect the election nomination. Slovenians who remained in Croatia due to the arbitration judgment will soon receive the first part of compensation if they have decided to move to Slovenia. They have time to make a final decision by December this year. Joras certainly will not be among them.

Tjaša Škamperle, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. Z.