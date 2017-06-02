Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči Among more than 800 entries -- TV reports, programs, and films --, a report by RTV Slovenia’s Balkans correspondent Boštjan Anžin took home second place honors. Photo: TV Slovenia

Journalist Boštjan Anžin receives a prestigious media prize

Second place in the Short Programs category

2. June 2017 ob 22:43

Berlin - MMC RTV SLO

RTV Slovenia correspondent Boštjan Anžin is one of the recipients of a prestigious media prize given out by the German-based Civis Media Foundation.



In Berlin, Civis handed out the 30th annual European Media Awards, which are dedicated to integration and cultural diversity in the electronic media.

Among almost 800 entries -- television reports, programs, and films --, a report by RTV Slovenia’s Balkans correspondent Boštjan Anžin received the Second Prize in the Short Programs category.



His report about the intolerable conditions faced by refugees in Belgrade in the depths of winter was first aired on the program Odmevi on January 10, 2017. The feature placed second only to a report by Germany’s public broadcaster.

The awards ceremony, which was carried live by German public television, took place in the Great Chamber of the German Foreign Ministry.

Mojca Širok, TV Slovenija; translated by J. B.