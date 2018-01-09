Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Englaro and Mavrič have already worked together with Kavčič in the Slovenian U-21 team. Photo: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Kavčič picks Englaro, Benedejčič and Mavrič as his assistants

On the 23rd of March in Klagenfurt against Austria

9. January 2018 ob 20:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Coach Tomaž Kavčič will have his debut as the new head coach of the Slovenian national football team in March against Austria. Kavčič named his assistants today with all three of them being former national team players.

New assistant coaches will be Robert Englaro and Igor Benedejčič, the scorer of the first goal for Slovenia in 1992 against Estonia. Borut Mavrič has become the new goalkeeping coach.

Englaro and Mavrič have already worked together with Kavčič in the Slovenian U-21 team. Benedejčič also worked in the younger national squads. In 2015 he took Slovenia to the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

The Slovenian Football Association has also officially confirmed the date for the friendly match against Austria. It will be played on the 23rd of March in Klagenfurt at the Wörthersee Stadium, which has a capacity for over 30.000 people.

Slovenia and Austria have only played once before. In a friendly match on the 18th of March in 1997, in Linz, Slovenia beat Austria with 2:0 with goals from Primož Gliha and Ermin Šiljak.

R. K.; translated by K. J.