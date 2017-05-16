Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Apart from the extensive material damage the fire did not cause any other harm. Foto: Barbara Renčof Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Kemis fire under control; Warning against longer outdoor activities

16. May 2017 ob 10:18

Vrhnika - MMC RTV SLO

The fire that broke out around 8 p.m yesterday at the Kemis chemical plant in Vrhnika was brought under control late last night. Two firefighters sustained injuries and several people have been evacuated from the area.

Apart from the extensive material damage the fire did not cause any other harm. One of the reasons is that the Kemis chemical plant, which collects hazardous waste, was built according to modern environmental standards. The other reason is that there were no employees in the building when the fire broke out.

Civil protection warns against longer outdoor activities

The Civil protection headquarters in the Municipality of Vrhnika has issued an announcement, advising local citizens against longer outdoor activities. Schools and kindergartens are working as usual, but it is advised that people limit the amount of time they spend outdoors. Water from the water supply network is drinkable, while those using groundwater and wells are advised to boil water before using it. The site of the fire is limited to an area of 200 meters. Spending longer time in that area is not allowed.

The cause for the massive fire in the company warehouse, which stores hazardous materials like batteries, medicine, chemicals, coatings, paint, solvents and waste oil - there was around 500 tonnes of such waste in the warehouse - is not yet known. The head of the Kemis plant, Emil Nanut, said the material damage suffered by the company, which was set up by Gorenje eight years ago, is huge.



Warnings of thick smoke

The warehouse was constructed in such a way not to harm the nearby Ljubljanica River and surrounding waters. However, the thick smoke, accompanied by occasional powerful explosions, rose so high that it could be seen from Ljubljana on one side and from Unec on the other. Officials therefore warn nearby residents to have their windows closed and be in enclosed spaces. As a preventive measure a number of families living right next to the site of the fire have been temporarily evacuated from the area.



Marko Škrlj, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.