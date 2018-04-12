Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Drive-in cinemas are particularly popular in the USA. Foto: Reuters Share

Kino Bežigrad opens Slovenia’s first drive-in cinema

Events will cater to all generations

In so many romantic films, a date meant watching an old film classic in an open air cinema. From now on we too can enjoy this experience in Ljubljana, as Slovenia’s first drive-in cinema is coming to the car park at Interspar Vič Centre.

Three years ago Kino Bežigrad, much missed and awaited by numerous Ljubljana residents, came back.

With the return of this lost urban cinema the Kino Bežigrad team has fulfilled all the expectations of cinema lovers, but its team members continue with their projects.

Cinema will accommodate up to 70 private vehicles

They have decided to set up the first drive-in cinema in Slovenia. Its main arena, with space for up to 70 private vehicles, will be the car park at Interspar Vič Centre.

Visitors will be able to enjoy this unique attraction from May to September this year. Films will be screened every week from Thursday to Sunday.

The Kino Bežigrad drive-in cinema will follow the American drive-in cinema pattern of the 1960s. The audience will watch a film from the comfort and privacy of their cars and the organisers will make sure they do not go thirsty or hungry.

Inspired by American drive-in cinemas, the organisers are promising that staff will be working on roller skates.

Rich programme

Events will cater to all generations. The rich programme will feature the latest big hits as well as evergreen film classics, which will be screened on Sunday nights.

