Kočevje attracts more and more tourists

The mysterious bunker Škrilj is practically sold out

11. August 2018 ob 10:37

Kočevje - MMC RTV SLO

Thanks to the recent investments, Kočevje is becoming more and more attractive for the tourists. They are more than pleased with the number of visitors they have in their camp next to the Kočevje lake, Škrilj bunker and hostel in the city centre, however, they are already planning some new projects.

Since the establishment of the Kočevje Institute for Tourism and Culture from two years ago, many things have changed, says the director of the Institute Vesna Malnar Memedovič. The number of guests in Hostel Bearlog had this year in May, June and July increased by 41 percent.



Kočevje lake attracts manly fishermen, however, in the last couple of years, more and more sailors started visiting it, and because of its warm and clear water, a lot of people come to swim there as well. A mysterious bunker Škrilj is practically sold out. The bunker was built shortly after the Second World War because it was a great hiding spot for the Republican leadership in case of any internal or external danger.

One of the main attraction planned for the future is The Krokar virgin forest, which has been on the UNESCO world heritage list since last year, added Vesna Malnar Memedovič, however, they are still working with the professional institutes in order to find a solution to avoid the excessive interference to this exceptional and at the same time very sensitive environment.

Marko Škrlj, Radio Slovenija, translated by K. Sm.