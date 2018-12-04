The Municipal Electoral Commission had fully rejected the appeals of Boris Popovič and Aleš Bržan. This means that the election outcome remains unchanged and Aleš Bržan remains the newly elected mayor of Koper. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Boris Popovič demands a recount Share

Koper: All appeals rejected. Bržan remains mayor.

7. December 2018 ob 11:32

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

The Municipal Electoral Commission had fully rejected the appeals of Boris Popovič and Aleš Bržan. This means that the election outcome remains unchanged and Aleš Bržan remains the newly elected mayor of Koper, the Commission's president Miloš Šenčur said after the session.

The Electoral Commission’s session, held in Koper, lasted several hours, deliberating on appeals on the election itself and its outcome. The session was held in private, with only representatives or both candidates, Boris Popovič and Aleš Bržan, being allowed to participate. The president of the Municipal Electoral Commission said after the session that the appeals of both candidates had been fully rejected. "But the two appellants have the possibility to lodge an appeal with the municipal council, until the beginning of its maiden session. The number of votes cast has changed, by 10 I think, because we had to examine all the claims stated in the appeal. That is why we had to recount the ballot at one polling station,’"explained Šenčur.

Aleš Bržan remains the mayor of Koper. Popovič's lawyer Franci Matoz says he proved that there had been irregularities. Matoz said for Radio Slovenija: "At the end there is always the Constitutional Court, as this is all about the right to vote. But I do not want to prejudge, I want to wait for the explanation of the decision. I am interested to know what it will consist of. After that, we will decide our next actions, whether to lodge an appeal with the municipal council. Only then is an administrative dispute possible." The municipal council’s first session, which must be called by Popovič, will take place on the 20th December.

Boris Popovič claimed that some voters were unable to vote from home and that some ballot papers were assessed as invalid, even though the will of the voter had been clearly expressed. On the other hand, Aleš Bržan in his appeal pointed out an inconsistency between the number of eligible voters and actual votes cast. The Koper Municipal Electoral Commission session lasted for several hours.

Commission's president Šenčur explained outside the session that the alleged irregularities concerned 16 polling stations. In some cases, there were allegations that the electoral committee had incorrectly counted both received and cast ballot papers, which is why the Electoral Commission, in cooperation with the Electoral Committee president, had to recount the number of people registered in the electoral registry, people who actually voted and the number of votes and ballot papers received by each candidate.

Ahead of the Municipal Electoral Commission session Popovič said that he expected the Commission to grant his appeal. Popovič’s lawyer Matoz added: "I expect all ballot papers to be recounted, verified, so that all doubt is eliminated." Matoz added that this was not distrust in the work of electoral committees, but the probability that mistakes can occur, given the total number of ballot papers and the close result, "which is why it is better to eliminate all doubt."

A. S., MMC; translated by A. L.