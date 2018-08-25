Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Koper Football Club sued Luka Koper for an early termination of the sponsorship contract. Foto: Radio Koper Share

Koper Port and FC Koper have settled the dispute

FC Koper competing in the third league - West

25. August 2018 ob 14:53

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

According to our unofficial information, the Luka Koper company will pay around 400,000 euros due to an early termination of the sponsorship agreement with the football club of Koper. The latter hope Luka Koper will sign a new sponsorship contract for football players.

The Koper Football Club sued Luka Koper for an early termination of the sponsorship contract. The cancellation had been signed by the former administration led by Dragomir Matić, because he was convinced that their sponsorship money should be devoted to the development of football in Koper and to increase the reputation of Luka Koper, and not to paying the debts of FC Koper to creditors.

The club sued Luka Koper and set a claim for one million euros. The settlement was reached, confirmed Luka Koper. According to our information, the state-owned company will transfer 400,000 euros to the football club. The club's president Valter Valenčič hinted at talks about a new sponsorship. "It seems that the new management is more interested. They also realised that some irregularities were committed by the former administration, and so we've reached a settlement agreement. I believe that Luka Koper is interested in supporting FC Koper and I expect that we will sign a contract for sponsorship."

After the end of the 2016/17 season, FC Koper did not get a license to play in the first league due to failing to fulfill its financial obligations, which is why it regressed into the coastal league. This year the club competes in the third league - West.

Pressure on the port's management started last year when the then president of the supervisory board, Rado Antolović, sent an e-mail to the now former administration to renew the contract. However, the then leadership of the company declined to do so. Lawyers hired by Luka Koper were also in favor of the settlement, arguing that until the cancellation occurred without an appeal to the club to fulfill the contract. It is no coincidence that the settlement was postponed despite several round of talks and was offered only when the municipality of Koper decided to make a new appeal to the environmental consent for the port's first pier.

Luka Koper has several court procedures in place, including a lawsuit of former members of the management board. Mediation with Dragomir Matić was unsuccessful and continues through the judicial process.

Tjaša Škamperle, Radio Koper; translated by K. Z.