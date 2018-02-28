Kranjska Gora prepares for the best skiers

This weekend Kranjska gora will host the 57th Vitranc Cup in alpine skiing, featuring the giant slalom and slalom for the World Cup. The final days preparations are always crucial for the organisers, as they work hard on producing a first rate compacted snow surface.
In Podkoren, the current extremely low temperatures last occurred 30 years ago. On Monday, workers faced wind and extremely low temperatures, they even worked at night. The fresh snow on Tuesday also caused problems. The snow was so deep it could not be cleared manually and they had to remove it using machines, but that is not so good for the course.
However, there is still enough time and the weather forecast is good, with clear nights. If the weather forecast proves to be wrong, a backup start has been prepared. The most crucial area is the correct preparation for an injection of water onto the ski slope. If it is too cold, the water will freeze. Safety nets will be set up on Thursday, after which the organisers will calmly wait for the weekend to begin.
News in English 28.2.2018 00:03:45, 28.02.2018
