Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A smaller part of the ski slopes has already been prepared for the first skiers, and so at the end of this week some of the cables will start operating for the first time this season. Photo: BoBo Share

Kranjska Gora to welcome first skiers this weekend

Rising number of joint projects

21. November 2017 ob 20:41

Kranjska Gora - MMC RTV SLO

Kranjska Gora is ready for the start of the winter season. Kranjska Gora successfully completed several investment projects, mostly connected to accommodation and events. Officials have high expectations ahead of the Advent period, which is, also in Slovenia, becoming an increasingly important part of the winter season.



The year 2017 has been extremely successful for Kranjska Gora. They hope a successful December will only add to the already great results. Following the example of other towns in neighbouring countries, the head of the Kranjska Gora Tourist Board, Blaž Veber, wishes to place Kranjska Gora on the map of the most popular Advent destinations.

The head of Hit Alpinea, Fedja Pobegajlo, says the momentum Kranjska Gora’s tourism has gained in recent years is also due to the fact that everyone has come to the conclusion that in unity, there is strength. That can be seen in the rising number of joint projects, which are now also spreading across to the border to neighbouring countries.



The icing on the cake for this year’s winter season will be the ski slopes. For a first taste of things mother nature has already provided Kranjska Gora with two snow covers this season. A smaller part of the ski slopes has already been prepared for the first skiers, and so at the end of this week some of the cables will start operating for the first time this season.

Romana Erjavec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.