Lakovič named head coach of Bilbao Basket

The former captain of the Slovenian national basketball team, Jaka Lakovič, has been named the head coach of the Spanish team Bilbao Basket. He will succeed Croat Veljko Mršić.
Lakovič has been the assistant coach in Bilbao for a while. The first team he will coach is in the 17th, penultimate position four rounds before the end of the Spanish Championships. It faces a struggle to keep from getting relegated.
Last year, Lakovič was an assistant to the national team coach Igor Kokoškov when Slovenia won gold at the European Championships.
The 39-year-old Lakovič was the captain of the Slovenian national team between 2001 and 2013 and was among the top scorers in its history.
He has played for Slovan, Krka, Panathinaikos, Galatasaray, Avellino, Gaziantep, and Barcelona, winning the European Champion title with the latter. He ended his impressive career in 2016.
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 30. 4. 2018 00:03:48, 30.04.2018
|
News English 29.4. 00:03:48, 29.04.2018
|
deutsche news 29.4.2018 00:04:45, 29.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.4.2018 00:03:09, 28.04.2018
|
News deutsch 27. 4. 2018 00:03:30, 27.04.2018
|
News in English 26.04.2018 00:03:51, 26.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 26.4.2018 00:03:06, 26.04.2018
|
News English, 25.04.2018 00:03:38, 25.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 25.04.2018 00:03:07, 25.04.2018
|
News in English 24.04.2018 00:03:14, 24.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24.04.2018 00:03:03, 24.04.2018
|
A Polish and Italian lady at Ziferblat Ljubljana 00:05:20, 24.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.4 00:02:20, 23.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 4. 2018 00:00:20, 23.04.2018
|
News in English 22nd April 2018 00:02:31, 22.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 22.4.2018 00:04:37, 22.04.2018
|
Nightly News in English 21.04. 00:02:03, 21.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 21.4.2018 00:03:37, 21.04.2018
|
nightly news in english 20.04 00:01:56, 20.04.2018
|
Meet Maha Ahmed, a Yemeni in Slovenia 00:09:57, 18.04.2018