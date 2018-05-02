Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Not even 14 days have passed since Earth Day, which was held this year under the slogan "Let's Stop Plastic Pollution Now", when large quantities of rubbish floated into our sea on Tuesday night. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

Large amounts of litter floating in the sea between Strunjan and Koper

2. May 2018 ob 20:52

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

Large amounts of floating rubbish have been spotted since Tuesday night in the Slovenian sea. Streams from the southern Adriatic and from the mouths of rivers in the northern Adriatic have pushed it toward the Slovenian coast.

TV Slovenia reporter Špela Lenardič described the situation as follows: "We recently returned from the sea, where we took a look at the situation in the company of the Office for the Protection of Coastal Waters (SVOM). The view of the Gulf of Koper is really sad. Plenty of waste is floating on the surface: remains of plastic packaging and plastic bags, plastic bottles, Styrofoam, as well as larger pieces of wood. The streams and wind have spread larger strips of waste far and wide all the way to the coast: passers-by can see them well by the fishermen's pier and in the port of Koper. Such pollution occurs several times a year, typically after major storms at the mouth of the Pad River, explains the Slovenian Maritime Administration. In their opinion, this time the streams have brought waste into our bay from both the southern Adriatic and the mouths of rivers in northern Adriatic. Litter had accumulated on the banks and shores over winter. In the past few days, the streams have scattered it all over the Gulf of Trieste, since the waste on the surface of the sea was noticed all the way to Gradež/Grado. The employees of SVOM have been removing larger pieces of rubbish, which can be hazardous to sea vessels, for three days now. In the following days, utility services workers and staff of the Slovenian Water Agency will join them on land. "

