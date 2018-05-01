Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Wherever Sirk showed up, she encountered a nice reception – both from journalists and fans. Photo: Bobo Share

Lea Sirk: Our "no thanks" resonating throughout Europe

1. May 2018 ob 22:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian representative at Eurovision 2018 Lea Sirk and her team have set off from Venice Airport to Lisbon. They’ll have a little over a week to prepare for Sirk’s decisive appearance in the second pre-selection, on 10 May 10, when she will step on the Eurovision stage as the penultimate, 17th performer. The title of the song is “Hvala, ne!” (Thank you, no!).

Sirk has put on three Eurovision concerts, where she presented her own song as well as Slovenia. First she travelled to Tel Aviv, then to Amsterdam and finally to Madrid. Soon after her victory at Ema, the Slovenian national selection, she travelled to the Azores, where she recorded a Eurovision postcard that will be broadcast as a lead-in to her performance, but the most important appearance is still ahead. "I think that Eurovision is a stage where the entire package is what matters as well as the actual content that we want to present. Everything else goes quickly through the ears," emphasized Sirk.

Wherever Sirk showed up, she encountered a nice reception – both from journalists and fans. What stands out, however, are Eurovision betting odds, where everything revolves around money. The bookmakers do not predict a high ranking for Slovenia. "We have also planned to place some bets so as to create more interest in the press, but then I decided that this is precisely what we are fighting against. I do not want to influence anything at all, so I’ll let things be so that they turn out as it is meant to be. The response from journalists and fans after the promotional concerts is good enough so that I can be calm and not lose energy with this, "explained Sirk.

Klavdija Kopina, MMC; translated by K. Z.