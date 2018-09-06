Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! RTV Slovenia has taken part in the Eurovision Song Contest since 1993, when 1x Band represented the country in Millstreet, Ireland, with the song Tih deževen dan (A Quiet, Rainy Day). Last year Lea Sirk represented the country. Foto: EPA Share

Lea Sirk will get a successor; RTV Slovenia announces its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest

Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Israel

6. September 2018 ob 19:30

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

RTV Slovenia will send its representatives to the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

Each year, some 200 million viewers around the world watch the Eurovision spectacle. On TV Slovenia this year, 12.4 percent of all viewers over the age of four – 233,800 people – watched the ESC final. This represents a 41-percent share of the TV audience at the time. The highest audience numbers were reported when Slovenian singer Lea Sirk took to the stage at 9:25 p.m. At that moment, the rating was 19 percent, representing 358,400 viewers.

In the period between 1993 and 2003, when the competition took place over the course of a single evening, Slovenia managed three top-10 placings: Darja Švajger was seventh with the song Prisluhni mi (Listen to Me, 1995), as was Nuša Derenda with Energy (2001), while Tanja Ribič was tenth in 1997 with her song Zbudi se (Wake Up).

Because of the large number of broadcasters that wanted to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest, the EBU introduced a semifinal in 2004, and two semifinal rounds in 2008. The system, which ensures that the top-10 songs from each semifinal make it to the final, is still in effect. Singers representing RTV Slovenia have made it to the final five times.

A. P. J.; translated by J. B.