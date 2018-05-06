Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Lea will sing in Slovene. Photo: Eurovision.tv/Andres Putting Share

Lea: "The song gets a bit boring, so we've come up with something"

Next week, all eyes will be on the Eurovision

6. May 2018 ob 21:23

Lisbon - MMC RTV SLO

Lea Sirk has completed the second rehearsal at the big Eurovision stage in Lisbon. Although her odds are not very promising according to the bookmakers, Slovenia has attracted a lot of attention for its performance by using an interesting element – silence.

Lea will represent Slovenia with an energetic song Hvala, ne! (Thank you, no!) accompanied by four dancers and backing singer Karin Zemljič. Before the second refrain, the music disappears for a few seconds, so at the first rehearsal many people thought it might have been a technical glitch. But no, this is a "little secret of the great masters", or that tiny but important factor of surprise, which will help millions of Eurovision audiences to hopefully remember Slovenia among 43 songs.

Lea responded to the unusual addition at a press conference after the second rehearsal: "I had the feeling that the song gets slightly boring somewhere in the middle, so we thought we should do something to fix it. And we came up with an unexpected pause in the middle of the song."



The first pre-selection will be held in Altice Arena hall on 8 May, where out of 19 countries or songs ten will win places in the final. Two days later, on 10 May, Slovenia will be able to cheer for Lea, who will compete against 17 songs for a spot in the grand finale.

A. P. J., MMC; translated by K. Z.