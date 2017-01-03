Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In Slovenia pensioners who die of a stroke can become organ donors. Foto: Pixabay Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Less than half a percent of Slovenians decide to donate their organs

All French nationals who don't declare otherwise become potential organ donors

3. January 2017 ob 23:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"It's called a presumed consent system. The law determines that we are all donors, except for those who sign against it," said the head of Slovenija Transplant, Danica Avsec, commenting the new French law on organ donation.

With the start of the 2017 a new law has gone into effect in France. Under the new legislation everyone is an organ donor, unless they explicitly oppose it and join a special registry.

"France passed a law which we wanted to be passed in Slovenia in 2010. All French citizens have become organ donors, unless they have specifically declared themselves against it. This way people are invited to make a statement whether they are against donating their organs," explains the head of the central institution in Slovenia which coordinates the national programme for the transplantation of human body parts for the purpose of medical treatment, Slovenija Transplant, Danica Avsec.

According to Avsec, there has been no political will in Slovenia for establishing a similar system, which would simplify organ donation procedures. And France is not the only EU country which has set up a system for donating organs. Other countries that have also done it are neighbouring Croatia and Austria.

"It is a trend as it makes donating organs more simple. Everyone has the opportunity to decide against donating organs during his lifetime, while fully conscious. And relatives of the deceased don't have to deal with such issues and give consent for such procedures. However, the later requests of relatives cannot be granted. There are different systems. Some completely exclude the relatives, while others inform them and talk to them about it. However, a registry of those against donating organs has to be set up," stressed Avsec.

Who are the most suitable donors?

In Slovenia pensioners who die of a stroke can become organ donors. In other countries, like in France and elsewhere, donors can also be those who die of other reasons, like for example from heart attacks. "However, there are less such cases. We still don't have a programme like that," said Avsec, and added that 10 to 20 percent of those who die in intensive therapy can become organ donors.

Gregor Cerar; translated by K. J.