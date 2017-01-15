Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Slovenian government has been working fruitlessly for quite some time to establish a direct air connection between Ljubljana and Dubai. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ljubljana misses another opportunity - Emirates to fly from Zagreb

Croats made a more tempting offer to the Arabs

15. January 2017 ob 11:37

Ljubljana's Jože Pučnik Airport has let another opportunity slip away - a direct airline connection with Dubai operated by the world's best airline, Emirates.

Croats made a more tempting offer to the Arabs. The UAE-based airline has announced it would start operating daily flights on Boeing 777-300 between Dubai and Zagreb on 1 June. Emirates already fly from Venice and Vienna.

The Slovenian government has been working fruitlessly for quite some time to establish a direct air connection between Ljubljana and Dubai. During his visit to the United Arab Emirates last September, the Slovenian economy minister Zdravko Počivalšek described the efforts aimed at bringing Emirates to Ljubljana. Slovenia would thus become accessible to 130m passengers that travel through Dubai's airport, which would be a big boost for Slovenian tourism.

However, Slovenia and Ljubljana Airport seem to have trouble in attracting the largest flight operators. The fact is that connections from Ljubljana are among the more expensive in Europe, which is why a lot of Slovenian travellers prefer to fly from Venice, Vienna, Budapest, Munich or Zagreb.

Emirates' low-budget sister company Fly Dubai had operated from Zagreb up until December but decided to find a different airport in the region. Instead of Ljubljana, the company opted for Montenegro.

