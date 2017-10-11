Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Ljubljana's Grajska Žametovka gives ten kilograms of grapes. Photo: BoBo Share

Ljubljana's Grajska Žametovka gives 10 kg of grapes

The Municipality of Ljubljana uses the wine for protocol gifts

11. October 2017 ob 11:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Grapes from the Grajska Žametovka variety, which had a very good yield this year, were picked at the Ljubljana Castle. The total harvest amounted to around ten kilograms of grapes, which will give seven litres of wine.

As could be head during the harvest, this year's weather conditions were something special and caused no harm whatsoever to the vines.

The Grajska Žametovka grape variety is a descendant of the oldest noble vine in the world, the Stara Trta (Old Vine) from Maribor's Lent. In 1990 it was planted at the Ljubljana Castle as a sign of friendship between Maribor and Ljubljana.

The vine at the Ljubljana Castle has been growing since the 30th of September, 1990. It was planted on the western side of the entrance to the castle yard, next to the wall with the viewing terrace at the Archer's Tower.

In 2001 the city vine gave its first fruit, one litre of noble wine, which was publically presented at the St. Martin's Day celebration the next year.

Wine from the Ljubljana Castle vineyard is made in cooperation with the Agriculture Institute of Slovenia. The city uses the wine as a protocol gift and it is kept in bottles with special labels in gift boxes.

T. H., MMC translated by K. J.