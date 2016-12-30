Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! "The construction pits, which have been Ljubljana's black holes for a long time, are now being sold," said Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Janković. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ljubljana to become a big construction zone

A number of construction projects planned for 2017

30. December 2016 ob 11:10

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In the year 2017 Ljubljana is to become a big construction zone. More than 200 streets will be repaired or constructed. Work will also begin on many of the construction pits, which have scarred the image of the Slovenian capital for years.

The announced construction work will mostly affect the northern part of Ljubljana, which will get a completely new look in a few years. The Zlatarna Celje jewelry company has recently bought the land opposite Bavarski dvor i.e. where the new Intercontinental Hotel will stand in the future. Another skyscraper which will feature a hotel and luxury apartments is planned to be built on the recently purchased land.

The construction of the Kozole 2 parking garage on the other side of Slovenska Cesta street is nearing its end. And just a few streets away in the area of the old Kolizej, according to Mayor Zoran Janković, construction work on the new Schellenburg neighborhood is to start in April. Of course, there will be no new opera house at that location, although it was envisaged in the initial plan of the project.

"The fact is that something new is happening in Ljubljana, something we've long been waiting for. There will be more funds coming in from the community infrastructure levy. The construction pits, which have been Ljubljana's black holes for a long time, are now being sold," said Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Janković.

Marjan Vešligaj, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.