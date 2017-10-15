Ljubljana to boast an “ice fantasy” this winter

An outdoor ice skating rink is returning to the city centre of Ljubljana. The opening ceremony will take place on 25 November on the Congress Square.
The new ice skating ring on the Congress Square will spread out on more than 2,000 square metres and has been named as the "Ice Fantasy". The visitors will be able to enjoy outdoor skating until 7 January.
According to the organisers, the rink is meant to be used by all generations. The visitors will be able to borrow skates and get skating lessons from an expert if they need help in learning how to skate.
The surrounding areas will offer a chance to have something to drink or eat. The food and drink offer will be quite festive as the rink is set to open less than a week before the start of jolly December. The organisers have also teased they'd take care of entertainment in as well as around the rink.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:09:01, 14.10.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:12:25, 14.10.2017
|
Meet Ljubov Ignateva, a Russian in Slovenia 00:08:08, 04.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:01, 13.10.2017
|
A Couple from Munich in Lipica 00:04:28, 10.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:50, 12.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:16, 11.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:12, 10.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:59, 09.10.2017
|
A London family in Bled 00:07:15, 03.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:50, 08.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:26, 07.10.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:12:50, 07.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:10, 06.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:17, 05.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:25, 04.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:50, 03.10.2017
|
A couple fom Hong Kong in Bohinj 00:07:30, 26.09.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:49, 02.10.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:59, 01.10.2017