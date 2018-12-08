Ljubljana welcomes first "sourdough” pizza

After black pizzas made with charcoal and Napolitan pizzas, now is the time for a new revolution for pizza lovers in Slovenia – the "sourdough" pizza.
This Thursday Gregor Božičnik, owner of Fétiche Bar, presented gourmet pizzas from sour yeast for the first time. A team had spent about a year on developing the perfect dough, which is made by letting it rise for 24 hours using wild yeast before baking it. Toppings are added later and the pizza is served cut into triangles.
Having tasted the pizzas, one can say they are delicious and perfected, including original toppings made of premium ingredients. The dough is excellent, crunchy, and it is prepared in three varieties (whole grain wheat, corn with sunflower seeds, and barley).
All the flour is organically crumbly and crunchy structure, a bit different from what people are used to with pizzas. Is there another plus to sourdough, in addition to the texture? It is easily digestible.
"I never liked the pizza ... My first restaurant was Romeo, in which they used to serve the pizza. When I took over, I said I would never have a pizzeria. But as it turns out, one needs to bite one's tongue sometimes. When I tried a pizza made by the Michelin-starred chef Simone Padoan at the iTigli Pizzeria in Verona, I knew that I wanted to bring it to Ljubljana, because such offer had been missing,” explained Božičnik.
|
News in English 08.12.2018 00:03:32, 08.12.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 08.12.2018 00:03:34, 08.12.2018
|
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK 00:07:17, 08.12.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:46, 07.12.2018
|
NEW DEUTSCH 7. 12. 2018 00:03:59, 07.12.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 6.12 00:02:10, 06.12.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 06.12.2018 00:02:57, 06.12.2018
|
News in English - 05.12.2018 00:02:43, 05.12.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 5. 12. 2018 00:03:30, 05.12.2018
|
News in English 04.12.2018 00:03:35, 04.12.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 04.12.2018 00:03:22, 04.12.2018
|
A Belgian couple in Laško 00:05:02, 04.12.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:37, 03.12.2018
|
News Deutsch 3.12.2018 00:03:42, 03.12.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 2. 12. 2018 00:03:13, 02.12.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:51, 01.12.2018
|
News Deutsch 1.12.2018 00:03:18, 01.12.2018
|
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK 00:10:45, 01.12.2018
|
Meet the US-Spanish Bergman Salinas family 00:11:49, 28.11.2018
|
News in English - 30.11.2018 00:03:30, 30.11.2018