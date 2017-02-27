Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Ilka Štuhec became the sixth Slovenian skier to win the small globe. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

llka Štuhec endured the pressure and won small globe

Second best time in super giant slalom, tenth in slalom

27. February 2017 ob 11:29

Crans Montana - MMC RTV SLO

Ilka Štuhec in Crans Montana took the third place in combined, which was enough for winning the world cup! The difference of 20 points was enough.

The best of the Sunday race Mikaela Shiffrin remained in the shadow of the duel between Štuhec and Federica Brignone. The Italian skier excelled in the slalom part of the race, and Ilka Štuhec, who was ahead of Brignone by 1 second 29, had to race in full. She skied as befits an experienced champion, and celebrated the great success after passing the finish line.

Two more small globes achievable

She became the sixth Slovenian skier to win the small globe (B. Križaj, R. Petrovič, M. Svet, Š. Pretnar, T. Maze), and tears of joy were again in order. When asked about what was going on in her head, Ilka Štuhec answered: "Everything and nothing. I knew I had to ski slalom well, and I managed somehow. After the super giant slalom part of the race I knew that the conditions were good, the track was better than expected considering the temperature. And as the day before I improvised a bit, as not everything went as I had planned after inspecting the track. Maruša Ferk and the Austrian skier who started before me had withdrawn, and the forerunners gave us some information, but mostly l had to rely on myself." The excellent Slovenian skier is still running for the small globes in downhill skiing, and in super giant slalom. "I don't want to think about that. A number of races is still ahead of us, and all I have to do is to ski as best as I can."

Twice she almost missed the gates

It was a psychologically very exhausting race. Ilka Štuhec had a lot of problems in super giant slalom due to demanding terrain and very difficult gate combination (and poorer visibility than during the Saturday Super G); she had few information from the track, starting with the number 3, after both skiers before her, including Maruša Ferk, had to withdraw. Twice she hardly managed to catch the next gate, so her fans sighed with relieve once she crossed the finish line. Michaela Kirchgasser, for whom the small globe in combined skiing had been still achievable, didn't finish the race either.

T. O., MMC; translated by G. K.