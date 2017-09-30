Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The tattoo featured a Latin inscription called "Non desistas non exieris", which means “Never give up”, as well as number 7, which is the number of Dončić’s jersey in Real Madrid. Photo: Instagram Tatuajes Las Rozas Share

Luka Dončić has a new tattoo – Slovenia’s cup of European champions

This is his second tattoo

30. September 2017 ob 14:07

Madrid - MMC RTV SLO

Luka Dončić has tattooed his right hip with an image of the cup the Slovenian basketball team won at the European championship. The tattoo also included the date of this historic fate – 17. 9. 2017 – written with Roman numerals.

Before flying back to his employer Real Madrid soon after Slovenia’s majestic victory against Serbia in Istanbul, the 18-year-old great hopeful of basketball in Europe and worldwide found some time to drop by a tattoo studio in Ljubljana.

Started in Ljubljana, finished in Madrid

According To Slovenian media, Dončić tattooed his right hip with an image of the golden cup the Slovenian sports heroes had brought from Istanbul. He ran out of time in Ljubljana to make the product perfect, which is why he stopped by on Thursday in one of Madrid’s studios to add the date of the incredible win against Serbia. The Tatuajes Las Rozas tattoo studio posted the photos of a smiling Luka, who is rumoured to be drafted into NBA shortly, on Instagram, satisfying his numerous fans. This is not Luka’s first tattoo. He had already joined the preparations of the Slovenian team in July with a freshly ornamented left wrist. The tattoo featured a Latin inscription called "Non desistas non exieris", which means “Never give up”, as well as number 7, which is the number of Dončić’s jersey in Real Madrid.

