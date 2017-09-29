Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Luka Dončić's sneakers were sold for 30,000 euros. Photo: Radio Slovenija Share

Luka Dončić's sneakers sold for 30,000 euros

29. September 2017 ob 11:47

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The basketball sneakers, worn in the EuroBasket final by Slovenia's wunderkind Luka Dončić, were auctioned off as part of the Botrstvo (Sponsorship) project on the Val 202 national radio station for 30,000 euros.



The charity auction started last Friday. The starting price for the sneakers was set at 129 euros. At the end they reached a final price of 30,000 euros, given by the Bauhaus company. The winning bidder had already offered the highest sum of 27,129 euros, but once it found out that the money would go to help three young athletes, it further increased its bid.

All the proceeds from the auction will go to help young basketball talents, including a gifted ninth grader considered by coaches to be one of the most promising basketball players in his age group. The child in question lost his mother when he was just a baby, and a few months ago he also unexpectedly lost his father. He currently lives with his older brother and grandmother, while his uncle also takes care of him. Financial help will also be given to two brothers, aged 11 and 12 years old, whose only toy has been the basketball for quite some time now. After experiencing cruel forms of violence they ended up in a safe house two years together with their mother, from where they still regularly go to basketball practice.





T. J., MMC; translated by K. J.