Many homes still without power, heavy precipitation forecast for Friday

Some schools remain closed

13. December 2017 ob 12:56

Clean-up efforts are still underway after stormy weather with strong winds and torrential rains caused widespread disruption throughout the country.

“The Sava and Ljubljanica rivers are continuing to swell. We don’t expect heavy rain or snowfall until Friday, but heavy precipitation and strong winds are expected to batter the country on late Friday. Still, the winds won’t be as strong as they were earlier this week. Today’s snow will melt tomorrow, but additional snow is predicted for Friday night into Saturday morning. After Saturday, the weather will calm down, and it will be wintry,” said meteorologist Brane Gregorčič.

Nearly 6,200 households are still without power in the area served by power utility Elektro Ljubljana – and another 1,800 in the area served by Elektro Celje. In the region of Carinthia (Koroška), 2,600 households are still without power.

Today, some schools will remain closed or operating under limited schedules. The Slovenj Gradec Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Administration will try to get to the villages of Ribnica na Pohorju and Podvelka. Both villages are completely cut off from the rest of the world and have been without power and mobile reception for more than a day.

The Ljubljana Marshes look like a giant lake, especially south of the Ljubljana Ring.

Špela Bratina, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.