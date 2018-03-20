Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Zlatko Zahovič is banned from football until mid-September. Foto: BoBo Related news articles NK Maribor management suspends Zahovič Share

Maribor lifts its suspension against Zahovič

10. April 2018 ob 11:02

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

The management board of football club NK Maribor decided to lift the suspension against its director of football, Zlatko Zahovič. What else was discussed at yesterday’s session is not being commented by the club.

At a press-conference on the 17th of March, after a home defeat against Krško (0:2), Zahovič verbally attacked Dejan Mitrović, a sports journalist from EkipaSN, who tragically lost his father around half a year ago.

"Mr. Zahovič! Are you disappointed by the low turnout at the stadium?" was Mitrović’s question, which led to Zahovič’s outburst.

"All you want to do is provoke. Take it easy, son. How old are you? Don’t provoke, ask me a nice question. I know you’re from Ekipa, but don’t provoke. A tragedy has happened to you recently. Didn't you learn anything? I'd say you didn't. You're still picking fights, you're still impertinent. Ask a normal question and I'll answer. I do extend my condolences, it’s not all black and white in life. I could say that it came back to you, but I think it didn’t. Don’t provoke, son, you’re too young!" replied Zahovič.

A disciplinary judge from the Slovenian Football Association (NZS) later banned Zahovič from football for six months because of his inappropriate post-match comments.

NK Maribor, which played great in the Champions League last autumn, are currently in third place after 26 rounds in the Slovenian Prva Liga first football league. They trail the leading Olimpija by ten points, but have also played one match less. On Wednesday it will play an away match against Triglav Kranj. At the end of the first half of the season Maribor topped the league three points ahead of Olimpija Ljubljana, but has had an awful start to the second half of the season.

