Maribor must pay €11,000, while Olympia must hand over €4600

Fans of both clubs had lit torches and insulted their opponents

2. March 2017 ob 19:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The disciplinary judge of the Slovenian Football Association Roman Rogelj penalized both teams because of the inappropriate behavior of fans at the teams' derby.

Maribor must shell out 11,000 euros. As Rogelj wrote in his judgement, Maribor was penalized because of the unsportsmanlike behavior of its fans who shouted insults to the opposing team and its fans.

Maribor was also fined because of the repeated lighting of torches on the stands, several powerful detonations, the repeated throwing of fireworks onto the playing field, the setting off of rocket fireworks, a twice-interrupted game, the throwing of torches into the area behind the goal posts, and the throwing of objects toward the referees after the game.

Meanwhile, Olimpija will pay 4600 euros for similar reason: the unsportsmanlike and inappropriate behavior of its fans, insulting taunts directed at the opposing team and its fans, the repeated lighting of torches, the throwing of two torches in the stands, the throwing of torches onto the playing field, and the setting off of strong detonations.

In both cases, the disciplinary judge took previous fines imposed on the two teams into consideration.

A. V.

Translated by J. B.