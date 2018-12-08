Luka Zahovć. Photo: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Maribor starts calm winter "rest" after win in Velenje

8. December 2018 ob 19:34

Maribor football players justified the role of the favourite in the 19th round of the national championship and beat Velenje’s Rudar with 3 to 1, solidifying their lead in the overall ratings with their 14th win this season.

Maribor scored at the Velenje stadium after 35 minutes, when Denis Klinar passed to ball from the right-hand side, and Jan Mlakar managed to send ball past Velenje goalkeeper Matej Radan.

A little later, Luka Zahović could have increased the lead to 2-0 in the counterattack, but Radan jumped out of the goal in time and defended the attempt.

Radić and Črnčič matted defence of the guests

In 41st minute, Velenje’s Dominik Radić and Leon Črnčič exchanged a double pass. Črnčič managed to escape Olimpija’s defenders, beating Kenan Pirić for 1-1. Statistics of the first half: ball possession 52:48%, shots 11: 5 (both in favour of Maribor) and goal frames 4: 4.

Zahović and Ivković seal the fate of domestic players

The “purple” came back in 52nd minute. Jasmin Mešanović made a fine pass to the Zahović, who scored between Radan’s legs. The match was decided in 59th minute and was marked by rough play and many physical challenges on the wet field. Amir Dervišević passed a corner kick to Saša Ivković, which defeated Radan with a head shot.

Maribor ahead of second-best Olimpija by 12 pts.

Maribor has easily defended its lead and ultimately deservedly celebrated their 14th win in Slovenia’s premier league. Having played one extra match, they are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Olimpija, which will play against Nova Gorica on Saturday.

To. G., A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.