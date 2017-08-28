Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Marinas at Piran and Izola filled to bursting with nautical tourists. Photo: Radio Koper Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Marinas at Piran and Izola filled to bursting with nautical tourists

Every weekend up to one hundred crafts turned away

28. August 2017 ob 10:04

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian coast is attractive also for nautical tourists. During the summer season 300 to 500 crafts per day sail into our sea, the largest number from Italy, closely followed by Austrian and German seamen.

Many of them make short stops and moor their sailboats and yachts in marinas, especially in city ports – which makes it almost impossible to find a free spot for the day. Especially at the port of Izola this year's number of nautical tourists has increased substantially; both Portorož and Izola marinas are very satisfied with the season.

Piran city port is the most popular among nautical tourists. There are 40 mooring spaces available, but at weekends they cannot accommodate all those who would like to stop their crafts in Piran.

Obviously, this year Izola was discovered by sailors. At the port in Koper the number of day moorings has been growing, which they believe results from a better tourist offer in the old city centre.

L. Š., Radio Koper; translated by G. K.